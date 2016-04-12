CW Brings Back 'MadTV'

Sketch comedy series MadTV is returning to television, with The CW ordering up eight episodes slated for primetime. Telepictures is producing; a premiere date and time for the hour-long series has not been announced.

The show ran for 14 years on Fox, compiling over 300 episodes. Comedy Central aired the reruns.

The CW celebrated the 20th anniversary of MadTV with a reunion special in January, which rated a 0.6 in adults 18-49.

The new MadTV will star up-and-coming new comedy voices and will feature special appearances from returning cast members of the original late-night series as hosts.

David E. Salzman, Mark Teitelbaum, and John Montgomery are the executive producers, and Salzman is showrunner.

“The MADtv franchise is as vibrant as ever thanks largely to social and digital media appealing to a fan base numbering in the millions that relates to the show’s brand of authentic and irreverent cross-cultural comedy,” said Salzman. “We will continue to present the hard-hitting, laugh-out-loud, wall-to-wall pop culture parody our fans expect, but in a fresh, new way.”

Stars appearing on the original included Halle Berry, Beyoncé, Jack Black, George Carlin, Adam Levine and Queen Latifah.

Comic actors who got their start on MadTV include Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele andThe Mindy Project’s Ike Barinholtz.