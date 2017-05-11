The CW to Bring Back ‘Dynasty’

The CW is moving forward on a remake of ‘80s drama Dynasty. It comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the duo behind Gossip Girl, and Sallie Patrick.

The original Dynasty, which Aaron Spelling produced, aired on ABC and featured two feuding families, the Carringtons and the Colbys. The cast included Joan Collins, Linda Evans and John Forsythe. It ran from 1981 to 1989.

Richard and Esther Shapiro, co-creators of the original series, are involved in the remake, according to USA Today.

Elizabeth Gillies (pictured), who was in the cast on FX comedy Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, will star in the remake. Other cast members are Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley and James Mackay.

The CW also ordered the military drama Valor, which is set on an army base that hosts an elite corps of helicopter pilots.

The busy network also renewed Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals as well as iZombie. The Originals moves on to season five while iZombie heads to season four.

Originals executive producer Julie Plec thanked viewers on Twitter.

“Dear friends, #TheOriginals is a go for Season 5. Thank you for your devotion --- this season is for you,” tweeted @julieplec.

The CW holds its upfront presentation May 18.