The CW Announces Summer Premiere Dates
The CW on Monday
announced premiere dates for four of its summer series.
Tuesday, July 16 will see the debut of Whose Line is it
Anyway? with back-to-back shows at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; WhoseLine
will air its new episodes in the weeks after at 8 p.m. with an 8:30 encore. At
9 p.m. the reality dating show Perfect Score premieres and will have the
same set up with a new episode at 9 and an encore at 9:30.
Wilderness competition The Hunt debuts Wednesday,
July 31 at 9 p.m. Breaking Pointe also returns for its second season
Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m.
