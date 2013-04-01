The CW Announces Summer Premiere Dates

The CW on Monday

announced premiere dates for four of its summer series.





Tuesday, July 16 will see the debut of Whose Line is it

Anyway? with back-to-back shows at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; WhoseLine

will air its new episodes in the weeks after at 8 p.m. with an 8:30 encore. At

9 p.m. the reality dating show Perfect Score premieres and will have the

same set up with a new episode at 9 and an encore at 9:30.





Wilderness competition The Hunt debuts Wednesday,

July 31 at 9 p.m. Breaking Pointe also returns for its second season

Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m.



