CW Announces Midseason Schedule

The CW is moving freshman

cheerleading drama Hellcats to

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting Jan. 25, the network announced Monday in unveiling its midseason schedule.

Current timeslot occupant Life Unexpected will air its two-hour

season finale the week before on Tuesday, Jan. 18. America's Next Top Model will premiere cycle 16 on Wednesday, Feb. 23,

followed by the series premiere of Shedding

for the Wedding, hosted by Sara Rue.

The rest of the network's

shows return with original episodes the week of Jan. 24.

The schedule is below.

Tuesday, January 18

8:00-10:00 p.m. Life Unexpected (Season Finale)

Monday, January 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. 90210 (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Gossip Girl (Original Episodes Return)

Tuesday, January 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. One Tree Hill (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Hellcats (New Night)

Thursday, January 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Nikita (Original Episodes Return)

Friday, January 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. Smallville (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Supernatural (Original Episodes Return)

Wednesday, February 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. America's Next Top Model (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Shedding for the Wedding (Series Premiere)