CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates

The CW will launch its fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 13,

leading off with the premiere of the Sarah Michelle Gellar vehicle Ringer.

Ringer follows the return of 90210 that night at 8 p.m. The

network's new reality series H8R, hosted by Mario Lopez debuts the next night,

Sept. 14, followed by the All-Star cycle of America's Next Top Model.

Kevin Williamson's The Secret Circle bows on Thursday, Sept.

15 out of the third-season premiere of The Vampire Diaries. Nikita and Supernatural

will make their Friday debuts on Sept. 23.

The CW's fourth new fall series, Hart of Dixie, will

premiere Monday, Sept. 26 leading out of the return of Gossip Girl.

New net topper Mark Pedowitz laid out a schedule at the net's

upfront in May that paired established shows with the four new series, using

the older scripted hours to lead into new dramas at 9 p.m.

The CW's full fall schedule is below:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER

13

8:00-9:00 PM

90210 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

Ringer (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER

14

8:00-9:00 PM

H8R (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

America's Next Top Model (Season

Premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER

15

8:00-9:00 PM

The Vampire Diaries (Season

Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

The Secret Circle (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8:00-9:00 PM

Nikita (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

Supernatural (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8:00-9:00 PM

Gossip Girl (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

Hart of Dixie (Series Premiere)

All Times ET