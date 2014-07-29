CW to Air ‘World Dog Awards’

The CW is going to the dogs. The network will broadcast a new special, The World Dog Awards in January, 2015. The special will honor dogs for outstanding achievement in the fields of entertainment, health services, the military and the internet.

The event will feature celebrities accompanying their own dogs, and presenting and receiving awards such as “best actor in a supporting role to a dog.”

The event will take place at — wait for it — the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. Juma Entertainment will produce the show. Robert Horwitz will serve as executive producer.