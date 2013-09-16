CW To Air Critics' Choice TV, Movie Awards in 2014

The CW has reached a deal to broadcast the 19th annual

Critics' Choice Movie Awards and 4th annual Critics' Choice

Television Awards in 2014.

It will be the second consecutive year the younger-skewing

network will air the Movie Awards and the first time the Television Awards will

be televised in primetime. The awards are presented by the Broadcast Film

Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association,

respectively.

The Movie Awards gala will air on Jan. 16, 2014 and the TV

Awards in June. Locations and hosts for both awards shows will be announced at

a later date.

"We're very happy to once again be the broadcast home of the

‘Critics' Choice Movie Awards,' and to add the Critics' Choice Television Awards to our schedule this season,

continuing The CW's commitment to more event programming throughout the year,"

said John Maatta, executive VP at The CW.