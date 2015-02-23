CW Adds to Summer Slate

The CW has added two series to its summer 2015 schedule, A Wicked Offer and Dates.

In A Wicked Offer, an unscripted hour-long ordered by the net, couples will have a series of boundary-testing tasks to complete for money. Throughout the episode the controversial demands, and cash prizes, are raised. It’s executive produced by Storage Wars’ Jenny Daly through T Group Productions, Inc.

Nine episodes of British series Dates were acquired. The comedy looks at first dates between people who meet online and features a changing cast, which includes Game of Thrones alum Oona Chaplin and Sherlock actor Andrew Scott, among others. The show is distributed by eOne.