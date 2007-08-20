The CW Adds Skunk Fu! to Kids’ WB! Block

The CW added a fourth new show to its Saturday-morning Kids’ WB! block for fall.

Skunk Fu!, which already airs in the United Kingdom and Australia, is from Cartoon Saloon, Telegael and Hoek, Line and Thinker. The show is about a skunk taking martial-arts training from a panda in hopes of repelling a dragon, a baboon and a bunch of "ninja monkeys."

The series joins new offerings Eon Kid, Magi-Nation and Will & Dewitt.