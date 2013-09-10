CW Acquires Comedy Series 'Seed'
The CW has pulled the trigger on adding scripted comedy to
its primetime schedule, on Tuesday acquiring the half-hour series Seed from studio Entertainment One.
Seed, which
premiered on Canadian TV network City in February, will have its U.S. debut on
The CW later this season. The comedy follows a single bartender/sperm donor who
reluctantly begins a relationship with three recipient families.
Executive producers are Joseph Raso, Mark Farrell, John
Ritchie, Rob Bromley and Gillian Lowrey and the series is produced by ForceFour
Entertainment.
CW president Mark Pedowitz has said he was looking to add
comedy to the young-skewing network's drama-heavy lineup since he took over in 2011. The channel has
experimented with comedy webisodes on its digital studio, CW Seed, and this
summer successfully launched a reboot of the improv comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which is
renewed for a second season. Seed will be the first scripted comedy series for The CW since 2010's 18 to Life, also an acquistion.
