CW Acquires Comedy Series 'Seed'

The CW has pulled the trigger on adding scripted comedy to

its primetime schedule, on Tuesday acquiring the half-hour series Seed from studio Entertainment One.

Seed, which

premiered on Canadian TV network City in February, will have its U.S. debut on

The CW later this season. The comedy follows a single bartender/sperm donor who

reluctantly begins a relationship with three recipient families.

Executive producers are Joseph Raso, Mark Farrell, John

Ritchie, Rob Bromley and Gillian Lowrey and the series is produced by ForceFour

Entertainment.

CW president Mark Pedowitz has said he was looking to add

comedy to the young-skewing network's drama-heavy lineup since he took over in 2011. The channel has

experimented with comedy webisodes on its digital studio, CW Seed, and this

summer successfully launched a reboot of the improv comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which is

renewed for a second season. Seed will be the first scripted comedy series for The CW since 2010's 18 to Life, also an acquistion.