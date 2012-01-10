The CW Acquires Canadian Drama 'L.A. Complex'
The CW has acquired the Canadian Hollywood drama
The L.A. Complex from Bell Media,
premiering on the network later this spring.
The six-part hour-long drama, which has its Canadian premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CTV and
MuchMusic, follows the lives of six young performers, including Degrassi alum Cassie Steele, as they
pursue stardom.
L.A.
Complex was created by the HBO show Bored
to Death's Martin Gero, who executive produces alongside Epitome Pictures'
Linda Schuyler and Stephen Stohn.
