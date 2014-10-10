Cuse Signs First-Look Deal With A+E

Producer and writer Carlton Cuse has signed a three-year first-look deal with A+E Studios. It is the first such deal for the studio with a television creator.

“I'm very excited to be extending my relationship with A+E where I've had such a wonderful and supportive creative experience,” said Cuse.

Cuse is the executive producer of Bates Motel and the upcoming The Returned, both produced by the studio for sister network A&E. He also serves as executive producer for FX’s The Strain. He has a pilot, Point of Honor, in the works at Amazon and is in pre-production on Colony for USA. Cuse served as co-showrunner, executive producer and head writer with Damon Lindeloff for all six seasons of ABC’s Lost.