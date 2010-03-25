Curtain Closing On ‘At the Movies'

.

Long-running movie review show At The Movies has been canceled.

The show, which was popularized by critics Gene Siskel and Robert Ebert

and now features hosts Michael Phillips and A.O. Scott, will air its final

episode Aug. 14.

"This was a very difficult decision, especially considering

the program's rich history and iconic status within the entertainment industry"

Disney-ABC Domestic TV, the show's distributor, said in a statement. "But from a business perspective, it became

clear this weekly, half-hour, broadcast syndication series was no longer

sustainable."

Siskel and Ebert first teamed up together to host a local

show on PBS in Chicago

in 1975, but the At the Movies brand

began in 1986 with Siskel and Ebert At

the Movies. After Siskel died in

1999, Ebert continued the show with Richard Roeper.

"At the Movies

was one of the last survivors of half-hour syndication. It didn't fail so much

as have its format shot out from beneath it," Ebert wrote in a

post on the Chicago

Sun-Times web site. "Blame the economy, because many stations

would rather sell a crappy half-hour infomercial than program a show they

respect. Blame the fact that everything seems to be going to hell in a hand

basket," he wrote later in his blog.

"Doing that show is harder than it may seem," he said. "But I can tell you this: It's every bit as

much fun as it looks like."