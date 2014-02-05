Curt Schilling Diagnosed With Cancer

Former baseball pitcher and current ESPN analyst Curt Schilling has been diagnosed with cancer, he said Wednesday.

"I've always believed life is about embracing the gifts and rising up to meet the challenges. We've been presented with another challenge, as I've recently been diagnosed with cancer," said Schilling in a statement. "Shonda and I want to send a sincere thank you and our appreciation to those who have called and sent prayers, and we ask that if you are so inclined, to keep the Schilling family in your prayers."

Schilling was supposed to serve as a booth analyst for Sunday Night Baseball this season. ESPN did not say what its broadcast plans for yet for Schilling or SNB, which kicks off its 2014 season March 30.

"Our thoughts are with Curt and his family during this challenging time. His ESPN teammates wish him continued strength in his cancer fight and we look forward to welcoming him back to our baseball coverage whenever he's ready," said ESPN in a statement.