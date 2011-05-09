Curry To Replace Vieira as ‘Today'Co-Host

As expected, Today co-host Meredith Vieira will leave the NBC

morning show on June 8 and will be replaced by Today

news anchor Ann Curry, NBC News confirmed Monday. The announcement was made on

the Today show Monday morning.

"[A]fter months of personal reflection and private conversations between

my family and my friends, I've decided to leave Today

in June," Vieira said on the show. "I really hope to stay in the NBC

family, that is my goal, it just won't be sitting at the couch every day."



Today9 a.m. anchor Natalie

Morales will succeed Curry as news anchor, and NBC News White House

Correspondent Savannah Guthrie will be a co-host of the third hour of Today. Matt Lauer will remain in the co-host spot

alongside Curry.

"We are confident the new anchor

team will carry the Today torch, and

Matt, Ann, Al and Natalie will each further thrive in their roles," said

NBC News President Steve Capus in a statement. "We are so lucky to have

the strongest, deepest bench in the industry, and that has allowed us to grow

from within."

Vieira will continue to have a presence at NBC News, in a new role to be

announced in the coming months. Capus said during a press conference that

Vieira has a ticket back to report for Today anytime she wants, but that the

network is exploring other projects for her as well.

"We love what Meredith has done at NBC News over the years

and none of us want that to end and we're trying to figure out the right way to

make that happen," Capus said.

"If there's a way for me to stay here, that is where my

heart will be," Vieira added.

Vieira joined Today in 2006, taking over for

Katie Couric when she left to anchor the CBS Evening

News (a gig she confirmedApril 29 that she will leave). Vieira had been considering an exit since

January for personal reasons, she said at a press conference Monday morning.

She chose to leave in June because her son and daughter graduate that month and

wanted to be able to spend more time with them.

Lauer dismissed a question during the

press conference about the speculation that he, too, was preparing for an exit

from Today. He reiterated the fact

that he has a long-term contract with NBC and said the question of his

departure was "not even worth talking about now."

"I'm going be here for a while, you're going to get tired of

asking that question," he said.

As for the other rumors that he was considering joining his

former Today co-host Couric on

her syndicated talk show project, Lauer admitted they had discussed it, but

that nothing came of the talks.

"I will not say we didn't talk. Katie and I did speak,"

Lauer said. "We certainly spoke about the possibility but we've spoken about a

lot of possibilities over the years. It turned into just talk and that's where

we left it."

Curry has been the news anchor at Today

for 14 years, and Lauer pointed out during the press conference this morning

that the two have co-hosted Today

together many times over their tenures at the show. But any shakeup to the

top-rated morning news show comes with risk. Today

is the most profitable news program on television, and has stretched its

ratings winning streak to more than 800 consecutive weeks.

Also, as a result of the move of

Guthrie from Washington to New York to host Today's

third hour, she will no longer co-anchor her MSNBC show The Daily Rundown, which also airs at 9 a.m. Chuck Todd will

continue to host the show solo; it is not yet determine if he will get a new

co-anchor. "We'll figure that out," Capus said. "We're still working on

that."

NBC News will also replace Guthrie as White House

correspondent, with an announcement on that hire hopefully coming before

Guthrie jumps to Today in early June,

says Capus. Though the organization likes to promote from within (as evidenced

by today's announcement) Capus said they would consider going outside NBC News

for the right person.