Curry to Interview Obama for ‘Today'

On the day Ann Curry ascended to her new position at Today, NBC News announced the co-anchor

has nabbed an exclusive interview with President Barack Obama.

Curry's sit-down with Obama will air on Today on Tuesday, June 14, where she'll talk to the President about

the economy and the 2012 election. The interview will take place in Durham,

N.C., where Obama will be meeting with the Jobs and Competitiveness Council.

Curry spent 14 years as the news anchor for Today and expressed her desire to

continue doing newsmaker interviews and field reports when her promotion, and

Meredith Vieira's departure, was announced in last month.