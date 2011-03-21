Current TV Sets Earth Day Programming
Current TV Monday announced programming for its "Earth
Fights Back" Weekend timed to Earth Day on April 22.
In the one-hour special Man
Versus Earth, hosted by explorer Sam Branson (son of Virgin's Sir Richard
Branson). Sam will learn about avalanche control and experience the feeling of
being buried alive in snow. Man Versus
Earth premieres April 22 at 9 p.m.
The docu-series Dangerous
Planet, which looks at the most extreme weather on Earth, kicks off its
marathon April 22 at 7 p.m., with the 13 episodes airing throughout the
weekend.
"As our world becomes more developed, the impact of natural
disasters seems to escalate, and it's raising lots of questions that we hope this
programming will answer," said James Dubern, Current TV's Senior
VP of programming. "By providing an inside look at the Earth's
forces in a fact-based, scientific way, we aim to shine a light on the many
untold stories of man's battle against the elements in a both provocative and
entertaining way."
