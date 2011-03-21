Current TV Sets Earth Day Programming

Current TV Monday announced programming for its "Earth

Fights Back" Weekend timed to Earth Day on April 22.

In the one-hour special Man

Versus Earth, hosted by explorer Sam Branson (son of Virgin's Sir Richard

Branson). Sam will learn about avalanche control and experience the feeling of

being buried alive in snow. Man Versus

Earth premieres April 22 at 9 p.m.

The docu-series Dangerous

Planet, which looks at the most extreme weather on Earth, kicks off its

marathon April 22 at 7 p.m., with the 13 episodes airing throughout the

weekend.

"As our world becomes more developed, the impact of natural

disasters seems to escalate, and it's raising lots of questions that we hope this

programming will answer," said James Dubern, Current TV's Senior

VP of programming. "By providing an inside look at the Earth's

forces in a fact-based, scientific way, we aim to shine a light on the many

untold stories of man's battle against the elements in a both provocative and

entertaining way."