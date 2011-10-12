Current TV Sets 9 p.m. Program Hosted by Former MichiganGovernor
Current TV is continuing to fill out its primetime slate, on
Wednesday announcing a new 9 p.m. program hosted by former Michigan Governor
Jennifer Granholm to lead out of Countdown
With Keith Olbermann.
The War Room With
Jennifer Granholm will premiere in January, and feature political analysis
and election year commentary from political insiders, campaign veterans and
newsmakers.
The live, hour-long program will also feature a segment
called "New Faces of 2012" to spotlight up and comers who will be part of the
changing face of politics in the next year. Other regular segments include
profiling progressive heroes in the business community, field reports from
voters and a daily analysis of polls in key states.
War Room is the
third-such progressively themed news commentary program announced by Current
this year, including Countdown and
Cenk Uygur's The Young Turks, thenet's 7 p.m. show that will launch in November.
"As we rev up and get to the starting line of the 2012
election year, it was important to have someone like Governor Granholm at the
helm of The War Room," said Current
TV President David Bohrman. "Her knowledge of the political landscape
truly sets her apart from the rest of the pack. The Governor will help
viewers navigate through the many topics dominating the national conversation
and will bring her distinctive point of view to every issue we address."
Granholm served two terms and was the first woman to hold
the office of governor in the state of Michigan. She is a regular contributor
to NBC's Meet the Press and recently
co-authored a book with her husband, A
Governor's Story: The Fight for Jobs and America's Economic Future.
War Room will be
produced at Current's San Francisco headquarters, where Granholm also teaches
courses at the University of California Berkeley.
