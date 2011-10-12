Current TV Sets 9 p.m. Program Hosted by Former MichiganGovernor

Current TV is continuing to fill out its primetime slate, on

Wednesday announcing a new 9 p.m. program hosted by former Michigan Governor

Jennifer Granholm to lead out of Countdown

With Keith Olbermann.

The War Room With

Jennifer Granholm will premiere in January, and feature political analysis

and election year commentary from political insiders, campaign veterans and

newsmakers.

The live, hour-long program will also feature a segment

called "New Faces of 2012" to spotlight up and comers who will be part of the

changing face of politics in the next year. Other regular segments include

profiling progressive heroes in the business community, field reports from

voters and a daily analysis of polls in key states.

War Room is the

third-such progressively themed news commentary program announced by Current

this year, including Countdown and

Cenk Uygur's The Young Turks, thenet's 7 p.m. show that will launch in November.

"As we rev up and get to the starting line of the 2012

election year, it was important to have someone like Governor Granholm at the

helm of The War Room," said Current

TV President David Bohrman. "Her knowledge of the political landscape

truly sets her apart from the rest of the pack. The Governor will help

viewers navigate through the many topics dominating the national conversation

and will bring her distinctive point of view to every issue we address."

Granholm served two terms and was the first woman to hold

the office of governor in the state of Michigan. She is a regular contributor

to NBC's Meet the Press and recently

co-authored a book with her husband, A

Governor's Story: The Fight for Jobs and America's Economic Future.

War Room will be

produced at Current's San Francisco headquarters, where Granholm also teaches

courses at the University of California Berkeley.