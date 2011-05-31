Current TV Names EP of Olbermann's 'Countdown'

Current TV has tapped former MSNBC producer David Sarosi as

executive producer of its version of Countdown with Keith Olbermann.

Sarosi spent five years producing the open and the "Worst

Persons in the World" segments on MSNBC's Countdown

program. He also worked on the network's special coverage team.

"He's intimately familiar with every other aspect of the

production, and from his start with the show he has had both the vision, and

the view of the playing field, critical for an executive producer," said Olbermann

in a statement. "I'm delighted we'll again be able to work together."

In addition, Leslie Bella-Henry, Bob Lilly and Aaron Volkman

have been named senior producers on the program and Christopher Ballante will

be the director. Katy Ramirez Karp, Joe Lapointe and Joel Schwartzberg join Countdown as producers.

Countdown with Keith

Olbermann premieres June 20 on Current TV.