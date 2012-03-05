Current TV Launching Morning News Block

Current TV is expanding its live daily programming, adding a

morning news block featuring simulcasts of two progressive radio programs, The

Bill Press Show and The Stephanie Miller Show.

Full Court Press: The Bill Press Show will air from 6-9 a.m.

ET and Talking Liberally: The Stephanie Miller Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. every

weekday starting in early spring.

"2012 is a crucial year in the history of our country and we

felt that morning cable television programming was simply not speaking to

Americans with progressive viewpoints and ideas," said David Bohrman, president,

Current TV. "This new block will be an alternative to the tired banter and

light news that is found on the air today."

Press is a nationally syndicated radio host, newspaper

columnist and author, and his TV credits include former co-host of MSNBC's

Buchanan and Press, CNN's Crossfire and The Spin Room. Miller's radio program debuted

in 2004 and has is distributed on Dial-Global and heard on Sirius XM.

The morning news block will supplement Current's primetime lineup of Countdown with

Keith Olbermann, The Young Turks with Cenk Uygar and The War Room with Jennifer

Granholm.

