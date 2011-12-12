Current Names Former Bloomberg Exec EP of ‘The War Room'
Current TV has tapped former Bloomberg TV executive Mark
Berniker to executive-produce its upcoming primetime program The War Room With Jennifer Granholm.
Berniker was senior news director at Bloomberg, where he
launched several of the network's new programs including Surveillance Midday with Tom Keene and Bloomberg West.
"The War Room will
give viewers an inside look at the political process and cut through the
campaign talking points to offer up solutions to some of the issues facing the
nation today," said David Bohrman, president, Current TV. "Mark is a
seasoned television executive who will partner with Governor Granholm to
deliver on Current's promise to reinvent the cable news landscape by speaking
truth to power and forging a direct relationship with viewers."
The War Room will
premiere Jan. at 9 p.m. following Countdown with Keith Olbermann and
feature political analysis and election year commentary from Granholm, the former
Michigan governor.
