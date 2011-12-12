Current Names Former Bloomberg Exec EP of ‘The War Room'

Current TV has tapped former Bloomberg TV executive Mark

Berniker to executive-produce its upcoming primetime program The War Room With Jennifer Granholm.

Berniker was senior news director at Bloomberg, where he

launched several of the network's new programs including Surveillance Midday with Tom Keene and Bloomberg West.

"The War Room will

give viewers an inside look at the political process and cut through the

campaign talking points to offer up solutions to some of the issues facing the

nation today," said David Bohrman, president, Current TV. "Mark is a

seasoned television executive who will partner with Governor Granholm to

deliver on Current's promise to reinvent the cable news landscape by speaking

truth to power and forging a direct relationship with viewers."

The War Room will

premiere Jan. at 9 p.m. following Countdown with Keith Olbermann and

feature political analysis and election year commentary from Granholm, the former

Michigan governor.