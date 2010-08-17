Current Adds To Ad Sales Team

Current TV continued

the expansion of its ad sales team with three new hires in its New York office.

Ryan Forbell,

previously with Turner Sports, was named director of advertising sales; Jessica

Kleiner, formerly with MTV Networks, was named account executive

advertising sales; and Kathryn McCarthy, previously with Bravo, was named

account executive advertising sales.

"Having just completed the most successful

upfront in Current's history, interest is strong and we need to adapt

accordingly," said Ken Ripley, executive VP of ad sales for Current. "The

investment we have been implementing in ad sales staffing not only expands our

team and allows us to meet with more clients, but ensures we are building an

infrastructure that will serve the needs of our ad sales partners."