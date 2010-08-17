Current Adds To Ad Sales Team
Current TV continued
the expansion of its ad sales team with three new hires in its New York office.
Ryan Forbell,
previously with Turner Sports, was named director of advertising sales; Jessica
Kleiner, formerly with MTV Networks, was named account executive
advertising sales; and Kathryn McCarthy, previously with Bravo, was named
account executive advertising sales.
"Having just completed the most successful
upfront in Current's history, interest is strong and we need to adapt
accordingly," said Ken Ripley, executive VP of ad sales for Current. "The
investment we have been implementing in ad sales staffing not only expands our
team and allows us to meet with more clients, but ensures we are building an
infrastructure that will serve the needs of our ad sales partners."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.