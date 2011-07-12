Trending

'Curb' Returns to Best Audience in Seven Years

By

The eighth season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO was the
comedy series' most-watched episode in seven years, drawing 1.7 million viewers
at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Larry David laugher grew 53% from its last
season debut, which aired nearly two years ago in September 2009.

Curb's
midnight rebroadcast drew an additional 394,000 viewers for a total premiere
viewership of 2.1 million.