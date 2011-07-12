'Curb' Returns to Best Audience in Seven Years
The eighth season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO was the
comedy series' most-watched episode in seven years, drawing 1.7 million viewers
at 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The Larry David laugher grew 53% from its last
season debut, which aired nearly two years ago in September 2009.
Curb's
midnight rebroadcast drew an additional 394,000 viewers for a total premiere
viewership of 2.1 million.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.