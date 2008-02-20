Cupid's Funniest Moments Sets Time-Period Mark for MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV shot an arrow into the air and hit enough 18-49 viewers to set a Wednesday-night time-period record for the netlet.

According to the network, its Feb. 13 airing of reality clip show Cupid's Funniest Moments set a time-period record from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with 818,000 18-49 viewers (a 0.6 rating), as well as a record for total viewers with 1.7 million.

News Corp.-owned MyNetworkTV launched in fall 2006.