Cuomo Gets Prime Slot at CNN

Chris Cuomo, co-anchor of morning show New Day on CNN, will take over the network’s 9 p.m. slot on weeknights this spring. His show will be called Cuomo Prime Time. The show is expected to feature one-on-one interviews conducted by the outspoken host.

John Berman will replace Cuomo on New Day, which airs 6 to 9 a.m. Berman will join co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

Shifting Cuomo to weeknights looks to reduce Anderson Cooper’s prime slot on Anderson Cooper 360 from two hours to one. Cuomo has been substituting at times for Cooper in the 9 p.m. slot.

Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and son of former Governor Mario Cuomo, joined CNN in 2013, coming from ABC News, where he was co-anchor of 20/20 and the network’s chief law and justice correspondent. From 2006-09, he was the news anchor for Good Morning America.