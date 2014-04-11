Cuomo: CBS Should Keep ‘Late Show’ in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he plans to call CBS President Les Moonves to urge him to keep the Late Show in New York when Stephen Colbert takes over in 2015.

Cuomo is clearly a Late Night kind of guy. He issued his own top 10 list tribute when Letterman announced last week he would be retiring. Now he has issued a statement on the reasons why Colbert should do the show there.

"With East Coast based host Stephen Colbert taking the reins of the Late Show,” he said, "it’s clear we should keep the show where it belongs – here in New York.”

"I am calling CBS President and Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves and urging that CBS continue the Late Show's history of filming in New York's own legendary Ed Sullivan Theater."

"Our state is a top destination for entertainment businesses to thrive and grow, creating jobs and economic opportunities for communities across the State, and late night programs are a major part of that success. We must ensure that the Late Show's long and proud history of making the nation laugh from New York continues for years to come."