Cumulus Goes OTT With Nash TV Music Service

Radio station owner Cumulus Media is jumping into the over-the-top video market with Nash TV, a partnership with Qello Concerts.

Qello will feature Nash TV’s original content across its worldwide streaming platform.

Nash TV features original Country lifestyle content including music, fashion/beauty, cooking, sports and original artist interviews filmed at Nash facilities in Nashville. Regular programming includes Nash Nights Live, Grits & Hits, America’s Morning Show, and Real Live Performances.

“Qello Concerts is a powerful platform to catapult our distribution into hundreds of millions of households across the globe through the connected TV market, bringing our popular lifestyle and entertainment programming to Country music fans to enjoy anytime, anywhere,” said John Dickey, executive VP of content and programming for Cumulus. Nash TV will be available on Smart TVs from Samsung and Sony, connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Chromecast, and iOS, Android and Windows mobile devices.