Cujak Upped at CNN Ad Sales

CNN Advertising Sales has promoted Kristina Cujak to senior VP of advertising sales and marketing at CNN, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CNN Advertising Sales and Marketing, Greg D’Albathe.



Previously VP of advertising sales, Cujak will be responsible for the creation and execution of multi-platform sales, sponsorship and integration opportunities for CNN, Headline News and CNN Airport Networks. In addition Cujak will oversee operations for CNN’s New York sales office and CNN’s Strategic Integration Group.