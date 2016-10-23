Cubs Win Pennant; Draw 9.7M Viewers On FS1

The Chicago Cubs victory that propelled them into the World Series for the first time in 71 years drew an average of 9.7 million viewers and a 6.3 overnight rating on Fox Sports 1 Saturday night, making it the most watched League Championship game since 2010.

The Cubs who haven’t won the World Series since 1908, go on to play the nearly as implausible Cleveland Indians, who haven’t won the championship since 1948. The series will be broadcast on Fox, starting Tuesday.

Fox executives are counting on the Cubs transformation from lovable losers to the team with the best record in baseball providing a compelling story line that will attract casual viewers to the Fall Classic this season.

Adding in viewers watching in Spanish on Fox Deportes and streaming on Fox Sports Go, Saturday’s 5-0 clincher over the Los Angeles Dodgers drew an average audience of 10.1 million viewers.

Ratings peaked at 12.2 million viewers on FS1 Between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. when a double play ended the game.

In Chicago, NLCS Game 6 delivered a 25.8/46 metered market rating/share, FS1’s best ever for the market. Los Angeles registered a 10.2/23.

In the previous game on Thursday night, the Cubs game outdrew the Bears, who were playing on Thursday Night Football.