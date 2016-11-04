Cubs Parade Gets Local TV Coverage

Local TV outlets will be covering Friday’s parade celebrating the Chicago Cubs' first World Series championship in more than a century.

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in an epic, extra-inning game seven of a legendary series that drew baseball’s highest national ratings in more than a decade.

Tribune Media’s independent Chicago station WGN-TV will provide live coverage of the procession and rally starting at 9 a.m. CT.

Related: 40 Million Watch World Series Thriller

According to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s press office, the procession will leave Wrigley Field at about 10 a.m., will travel through the Wrigleyville neighborhood before heading downtown to Michigan Ave. Cub players, coaches and executives will take part in a rally at Grant Park at about noon.

WGN’s coverage will be simulcast on local news channel CLTV, on national cable network WGN America and worldwide on WGNTV.com.

Comcast SportsNet Chicago, which aired the bulk of Cubs games during the regular season, planned to air more than six straight hours of championship-themed programming Friday.

Related: Fox's Spots Sold Out for Game 7 of World Series

At 6:30 a.m. CT, CSN’s “Celebration of the Century" coverage kicks off with a 2½-hour replay of the network’s post-game show that followed game seven of the World Series. Cubs Postseason Live is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

At 9 a.m, coverage of the Cubs parade and rally will be presented by State Farm. The coverage will be available via live stream on CSNChicago.com.

Related: Fox Rooting Series Lasts More Games

At 6 p.m., CSN will reun a replay of Fox’s coverage of game seven of the World Series with limited interruptions. The replay will include the presentation of the World Series MVP trophy to Ben Zobrist.

CSNChicago.com’s Cubs insider Patrick Mooney (@CSNMooney) will also provide numerous parade/rally reports throughout the day, and CSNChicago.com’s digital production team will have more coverage of this historic day in Chicago sports history with photos, videos and first-hand anecdotes via Twitter handle @CSNCubs. Fans can follow @CSNChicago on Instagram & Snapchat for enhanced, exclusive content featuring real-time sights and sounds from the parade & rally.

Related: Baseball Settles Into Friendly Confines

WGN is also planning to air a special on the Cubs, Fly the W: The 2016 Cubs, on Sunday at 8 p.m. The special features WGN’s Dan Roan, Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies looking back at the Cubs’ 2016 season.