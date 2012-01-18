Cuban Rebranding HDNet as AXS TV in Joint Venture With AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media and CAA

UPDATED: 5:55 p.m. ET

Mark Cuban's HDNet will be

rebranded as AXS TV (pronounced "access") as part of a joint venture

with AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media and Creative Artists Agency, the reps

for the joint venture told B&C Wednesday.

As part of the deal, holding company Ryan Seacrest Media will have a stake in

AXS.

The

rebranded network is scheduled to debut this summer -- the aim is June -- with

an eventual goal of becoming a destination for live programming 24/7. Dish

has signed on to expand its distribution by including a standard definition

version of the network on its America's Top 120 programming package. HDNet is currently on the

satellite provider's HD tier. Cuban says HDNet is now in about 27 million homes

and that the Dish deal will bring AXS TV's distribution to more than 35

million. As part of the agreement with Dish,

the satellite operator will make AXS-branded concerts available on VOD

starting March 15.

AXS will "leverage the global

reach and portfolio of content opportunities of its partners to create live

entertainment and lifestyle programming," according to the companies'

announcement. The network's content is described as providing exclusive,

behind-the-scenes access to live concerts and music festivals, red carpets, pop

culture events and in-depth interviews. AXS will capitalize on AEG's

presence in live events and affiliation with more than 100 of the industry's

venues around the world to "connect audiences with the complete live

experience."

Cuban says the goal for AXS is to

someday, though he wouldn't begin to guess when, provide round-the-clock live

programming. "My goal has been taking HDNet live, 24/7," he told B&C in an interview Wednesday along with

Timothy J. Leiweke, President & CEO, AEG;

and Dave Shull, senior VP of programming for Dish at

AEG's office at LA Live in downtown LA. He adds that going

live 24/7 with AXS is "absolutely" the aim.

Signature HDNet programming

including HDNet Fights, InsideMMA,Dan Rather Reports,

Sunday concert series, and select non-scripted series will continue on AXS

TV.

The parties would not disclose financial

terms and when asked whether any cash changed hands Cuban said "cash is

not an issue in this group." But the access to AEG's

$4 billion in assets was a nice deal for HDNet.

As recently as this fall, Seacrest,

AEG and CAA were reportedly in talks with Viacom about taking over VH1

Soul for their announced collaboration to create an entertainment, lifestyle

and pop-culture network, according to a September Hollywood Reporter story

Cuban says he had been watching the

reports about the planned network; he has known Leiweke for a long time and

reached out to Leiweke. The deal came together within four months, Cuban says,

adding that he will continue to run the rebranded network.

Production facilities at LA Live

will serve as a hub for much of the programming and most of the production will

be based in Los Angeles. Sales will be based in Los Angeles and Dallas and operations will stay in Denver, Cuban says.

As part of the agreement, Ryan Seacrest Media will provide access to

multi-media platforms, and celebrity and brand relationships, as well as assist

in the corporate brand development for AXS TV. Ryan Seacrest's production

company, Ryan Seacrest Productions, will also develop and produce programming

for AXS TV.

CAA, which represents Seacrest, will help create valuable

content relationships for the network and provide strategic advisory services

in the areas of corporate development, marketing, technology, and brand

integration and sponsorship, among others, according to the announcement.

But don't expect to see Seacrest

onscreen or Kardashian reruns.

Leweike and Cuban emphasize that

the deal is to build the network with Seacrest's mind going forward. Not his

face. They do not intend to mine RSP's library, nor is Seacrest himself

expected to be on-air. When asked if a red carpet event pops up that both E!

and AXS would naturally cover, AXS will do so with its own staff -- and not

conflict with Seacrest's other obligations. Leweike says the agreement from the

beginning was to not take away from or conflict with any of Seacrest's

commitments with E! and Fox.

Seacrest is currently in

negotiations to reup with NBC Universal, which owns E!. The deal will likely

include on-air responsibilities and a first look deal for Ryan Seacrest

Productions.

Among the programs Cuban is

planning is a daily live hour on AXS topics, a sort of SportsCenter for the AXS audience.

With

the emphasis on live programming and considering the name of AEG's LA Live complex, the

name "Live" might naturally have made sense for this network. But Leiweke

says "a lot of people own the name â€˜live,'" adding that AXS

represents the spirit of the new network, which will tap AEG

assets to give viewers special inside access and perks like ticketing

opportunities, premium seating, private viewing areas and food & beverage

specials.

He says AXS' host studio at LA Live

also is a natural tie-in for the company's ticketing platform, axs Ticketing.

The companies also plan to utilize the resources of AEG's

O2 in London.

Marketing the relaunch is likely to

take "more of a turtle than a rabbit" approach, says Cuban. But Leiweke

promises a big presence at AEG facilities, particularly LA Live and O2.

The potential for partnerships with

MVPDs on promotions and perks for viewers is a big part of the pitch Cuban says

they plan to make to distributors.

As an example, Starting Aug. 1, Dish

and AXS TV will launch AXS Headliner Club, an online audition site providing

local bands and musicians the opportunity to audition to perform at an AEG-affiliated

club or theater.

Expect Cuban and company to be

pushing for expanded distribution, "as much as possible, as soon as possible,"

he says.

Shull

says the MVPD partnerships and the planned content sync right up with the satellite company's

recently-unveiled strategy of bolstering its presence as an entertainment

provider under the leadership of Dish

CEO Joe Clayton. In a statement, Clayton says: "The new Dish is

all about â€˜more music, more movies, and more magic.' So, we're pleased to

provide a majority of our subscribers front row seats to this innovative

channel."

Sports are likely to maintain a

place on the network -- particularly MMA,

which has been a big part of HDNet. But as far as pursuing sports programming,

Leweike says, "that is not the intention" and that the main idea is

to pursue an "underdeveloped" opportunity in live programming within

the music and pop culture world.

"HDNet is the perfect partner to help us translate our vision into a

reality, giving us an instant reach into 35 million homes when we rebrand the

channel and launch AXS TV," Seacrest said in a statement. "Mark Cuban

and Tim Leiweke bring a tremendous amount of entrepreneurial experience and

spirit to this venture, and I'm confident our collective collaboration will

make AXS a success."

"We have worked closely with AEG

and Ryan Seacrest to conceptualize a new network that could benefit from our

combined resources and create a new distribution opportunity for artists and

content creators and their high-quality entertainment and lifestyle

programming," said David O'Connor, Managing Partner, CAA,

in a statement. "Mark Cuban and his HDNet make a terrific partner for this

venture, and we look forward to joining forces to help build AXS into a premier

cable destination for entertainment enthusiasts."