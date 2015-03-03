Cuban, Coulter to Play Prez, Veep in 'Sharknado 3'

Further proof that the concept “suspension of disbelief” is being stretched to its utmost limits in the latest installment of SyFy network’s flying shark saga Sharknado 3, Shark Tank star and tech guru Mark Cuban and conservative commentator/barracuda Ann Coulter have been added to the cast and will play the President of the United States and the Vice President, respectively.

Sharknado 3 is expected to premiere on SyFy in July.

Cuban, also owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks, and Coulter, an author and conservative pundit whose books include Godless, Mugged and How to Talk to Liberal (If You Must), will join a cast littered with celebrity cameos. Slated to appear in Sharknado 3 are Bo Derek as May, the mother of April (co-star Tara Reid); Jerry Springer, appearing as Mr. White, a manic tourist; 'N Sync singer Chris Kirkpatrick as a pool lifeguard, and pro wrestler and musician Chris Jericho, who will portray Bruce the roller coaster ride operator.

