CTV Ads Make Viewers More Likely To Buy, Survey Finds

Viewers are more likely to respond to commercials they see while watching shows on connected TVs than on traditional cable, according to a new survey by Vericast.

The survey found that 64% of consumers between the ages of 25 and 34 said products advertised in streaming TV are more relevant than those advertised on traditional cable. Among those 34-55, 69% found products in streamed commercials more relevant.

More to the point,46% of all of those responding said the were more likely to research or purchase a product or service they saw on streaming TV than on traditional TV.

More than a third of consumers said they’ve made a purchase based on a CTV ad in the past year.

“Brands can – and should – leverage CTV to target and reach consumers more effectively than traditional TV," said Amanda Shelton, VP of product management at Vericast’s Valassis unit. “As the CTV market continues to expand, marketers can deliver on these brand moments, reaching an audience willing to engage and make a purchase.”

The survey also found that 54% of consumers would be willing to accept ads while streaming in return for a lower monthly subscription cost. Recently launched streaming services HBO Max, Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus all plan to launch, or have already launched, ad supported versions of their streaming services.

Younger consumers in the 35 to 44 age branded were most willing to watch ads if it meant paying less for a streaming service.

Consumers were also willing to trade some personal data for a better ad experience.

The Vericast solution was based on a survey of 1,000 consumers conducted in February.