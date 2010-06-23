CTD Adds 'Say It Now' into Network Mix

EXCLUSIVE: CBS

Television Distribution is developing a live daily talk show for CBS

network

intended to fill the slot left by the departing As the World Turns,

according to sources. The show's working title is Say It Now.

CTD

had no comment. While the division is developing the show, it is not

currently

intended for syndication.

The

pilot was shot in New York about a month ago and it features Valerie

Bertinelli, with whom CTD has a development deal, and popular Australian

talk-show host Rove McManus, who had his own show on Australia's Ten

Network

for ten years.

CTD's

pilot is one of several shows contending for the spot, including two

remakes of

the game shows Pyramid and Password and a View-like

show

featuring Julie Chen, co-anchor on CBS' Early Show and wife of

CBS

topper Leslie Moonves, Leah Remini, star of The King of Queens,

Holly

Robinson Peete and Sharon Osbourne.

CBS last fall replaced Guiding Light

with a reboot of Let's Make a Deal, starring Wayne Brady, and

that

show's ratings have improved time periods for the network. Game shows

are less

expensive to produce than talk shows, making them more appealing than

talk if

they can turn in similar or better ratings.