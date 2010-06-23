CTD Adds 'Say It Now' into Network Mix
EXCLUSIVE: CBS
Television Distribution is developing a live daily talk show for CBS
network
intended to fill the slot left by the departing As the World Turns,
according to sources. The show's working title is Say It Now.
CTD
had no comment. While the division is developing the show, it is not
currently
intended for syndication.
The
pilot was shot in New York about a month ago and it features Valerie
Bertinelli, with whom CTD has a development deal, and popular Australian
talk-show host Rove McManus, who had his own show on Australia's Ten
Network
for ten years.
CTD's
pilot is one of several shows contending for the spot, including two
remakes of
the game shows Pyramid and Password and a View-like
show
featuring Julie Chen, co-anchor on CBS' Early Show and wife of
CBS
topper Leslie Moonves, Leah Remini, star of The King of Queens,
Holly
Robinson Peete and Sharon Osbourne.
CBS last fall replaced Guiding Light
with a reboot of Let's Make a Deal, starring Wayne Brady, and
that
show's ratings have improved time periods for the network. Game shows
are less
expensive to produce than talk shows, making them more appealing than
talk if
they can turn in similar or better ratings.
