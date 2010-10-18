CTAM Summit: Interactive TV's Reality
This time, interactive television is really real. Really.
That was the primary theme of Monday's CTAM panel called "Getting Interactive: Re-inventing Cable Television" now.
The
real concrete fact is real things are happening for the first time,"
said Peter Low, president and COO of Ensequence. "We have the capability
in place to create interactive applications across multiple television
platforms and it's happening in a regular fashion."
