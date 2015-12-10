CTAM Names Vicki Lins as President and CEO

CTAM named former Comcast marketing executive Vicki Lins as the industry organization’s new president and CEO.

Lins spent 15 years at Comcast and Canoe Venutres. More recently, she was chief marketing officer for United Way Worldwide and Clear Channel Outdoor.

”Vicki is first and foremost a seasoned senior marketer with deep experience in media and technology businesses. In turn, she has worked closely with distributors, programmers, suppliers and agencies, and has a strong network of connections that puts her in an optimum position to build bridges and align CTAM members as we move forward together,” said Mark Greatrex, chair of the CTAM Board of Directors, and executive VP, chief marketing and sales officer, Cox Communications. “The selection committee uniformly agreed that she will bring new energy and perspective to help CTAM positively position the collective brand, strengthen the pay-TV business model, and market best-in-class consumer experiences.”

Lin will start her new post at the start of the new year.