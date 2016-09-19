CTAM Names TAMI Award Winners

CTAM has picked the winners of its 2016 TAMI Awards for marketing excellence.

The awards will be given out Nov. 3 at the CTAM Think event in New York. CTAM says the latest class of outstanding marketing professionals is being honored for their vision, determination and commitment to driving results and success through CTAM marketing initiatives.

And the winners are:

TV Everywhere: Andrew Borak, Viacom; Bella Metcalf, Discovery

Advanced Video: Horia Galatanu, Adobe Primetime Authentication; Victor Guss, Fox Networks; Julius Lee, Disney & ESPN Media Networks

Business Services: Amy Kim, Charter/Spectrum Business; Ken Kraft, Cox Business

Insight & Analytics: Reece Ritter, Cox

Movers/Marketers & Sales: Jen Garrett, Cox; Roger Heuring, Comcast

Supplied Company: Frank N. Magid Associates