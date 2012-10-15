CTAM: Gregory Extends 'MTP' Brand Beyond Sunday

Where NBC's Meet the

Press used to be just about booking the best guests, the current media

landscape means viewers are demanding more interactivity from the broadcast,

moderator David Gregory said at a CTAM Summit general session Monday afternoon.

"The experience piece of Meet

the Press and what people expect of that piece is changing," he said.

"Viewers want to be in an active conversation, they want me to hear them just

as they hear me."

Though Gregory does

things like checking Twitter during his show to update viewers on what people

are talking about in real time, he concedes he needs to do more to drive

engagement.

"It's a struggle; it's a real challenge," he said. "I don't

think I'm really getting it yet."

Gregory said Meet the

Press has to use social networking as much as possible to drive viewing, as

well as to talk to viewers afterwards about what the take-away is. He does that

in part with "Press Pass," which makes exclusive extra content available online

to supplement the broadcast.

"We see a need for

the Meet the Press brand to be

extended beyond Sunday," keeping the show part of the conversation throughout

the week, he said.

That effort is what

Gregory sees as a shift toward "a responsibility to find our viewers rather

than assumption that they find us."

Speaking at the

conference on the eve of the second presidential debate, Gregory also weighed

in on the increased scrutiny on the debate moderators in the 2012 election.

"I believe in a

strong moderator," he said. "The moderator should not be taking over the

proceedings, but moderators play an important role in accountability, pinning

the candidate down and forcing answers to questions."

Gregory believes the polarization of much of the media is to

blame for the debate moderators getting as much scrutiny as the candidates. In

that way, he sees an increasingly important role for Meet the Press to offer information among the polarized

fragmentation.

"The revolution of

information makes quality all the more important," he said. "I feel an

incredible challenge to navigate this path smartly. Being constructive is one

of the most important things to add to the national conversation."