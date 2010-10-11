CTAM Gets Voodoo On

Rainbow Media, Fuse and MSG Networks are making the House of Blues in New Orleans the place to be for CTAM Summit attendees on Oct. 19.

They're hosting "Voodoo, Blues & Zuzus," a party celebrating the Crescent City's musical traditions and cultural heritage and aiding the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.

JD & The Straight Shot, fronted by Cablevision CEO Jim Dolan, will serve as master of ceremonies, along with Don Draper himself, Jon Hamm, who plays the creative ad genius on AMC's three-time Emmy winner for best drama, Mad Men.

All 2010 CTAM Summit attendees are invited to attend the Big Easy blowout from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (CT), featuring legendary New Orleans musical icons and local flavors from some of New Orleans favorite chefs. (Zuzus is Creole for sweets or desserts.)

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival producer and director Quint Davis will line up four stages of live music with scheduled appearances by such Big Easy legends as Jon Cleary, Walter Wolfman Washington, Rockin Dopsie, Jr., Luther Kent, BeauSoleil, Greg Staff ord Jazz Hounds, Voodoo Authentica, Lost Bayou Ramblers, TBC Brass Band, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians and Second Line Allstars. There will also be a special performance by The New Orleans Hornets Honeybees dance team.

A donation from Rainbow Media, Fuse and MSG Networks and Hamm will be made to the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music at Musicians' Village.

