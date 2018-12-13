CTA Vet Jeff Joseph to Head SIIA

Trade Association vet Jeff Joseph has has been named the new president of the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the trade association for digital content developers.

He succeeds SIIA founder Ken Wasch, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Joseph has been heading his own company, Starlight Public Affairs, and before that was SVP at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and before that VP of the Biotechnology Industry Association. He exited CTA after last year's CES show.

“This is an exciting time to take the helm of this dynamic organization. Data and information are the key currencies of the 21st Century economy," said Joseph of his new posting. "With its diverse membership, policy expertise and educational events, SIIA is well positioned to lead the next wave of the Information Age."

Joseph starts his new position Jan. 3.

Wasch formed the Software Publishers Association in 1984, which merged with the Information Industry Association in 1999 to form SIIA.