CTA Names U.S. Jobs Exec

The Consumer Technology Association has named Jennifer Taylor VP of U.S. jobs.



In that post, Taylor will head up CTA's effort to fill unfilled tech-related jobs, including by increasing the number of veterans employed in the field, given that many have relevant skills.



"Globalization and technological change are reshaping the job market," said CTA President Gary Shapiro. "To overcome the challenges ahead, it is important we help employers identify qualified candidates and prepare job seekers for the jobs of the future," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "It is the tech industry's ethical responsibility to encourage lifelong learning and help American workers obtain the necessary skills to remain employed in an ever changing and innovative global economy."



Training the U.S. workforce could be even more important given President Donald Trump's move to cancel the Obama era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allowed almost a million children of immigrants to remain in the country.



CTA argues that Congress needs to restore the program, arguing that it has made the country more competitive, including DACA recipients employed at tech firms, like Apple and Microsoft.



Taylor comes to CTA from Caring Village, where she had been executive VP of sales and marketing.