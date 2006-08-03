CSTV.Com Leads C/NET Sports List

CSTV.com, Web site of CBS-owned college sports network, has been named the best sports Web site for college students by the editors at CNET.com.

According to its online "back to school" guide, CSTV tops ESPN Sports and Yahoo Sports, among others.

The editors like the site's familiarity factor--it designs the local sports sites for 250 colleges--and it range of sports. "The site goes deep," say the editors, "covering more than 35 men's and women's college sports. Football, basketball, baseball? Of course. Cricket, rodeo, speed skating, and paintball? Also yes."

The site will also be available on cell phones staring this month, so kids can even check out the latest stats on the mad dash between classes.