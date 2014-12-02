CSN RSNs Remain on Dish Via Extension

Four Comcast SportsNet regionals remain on Dish Network's air via a short-term extension.

NBC Sports Group, which operates CSN Chicago, CSN Mid-Atlantic, CSN Bay Area and CSN California, said it has agreed to a short-term extension of its carriage contract with Dish, which was set to expire at midnight on Dec. 2. The move can be viewed as a positive one, as the parties continue to negotiate toward a renewal.

It was unclear at press time how long the extension will be in place.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.