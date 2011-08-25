CSN Mid-Atlantic Acquires ACC Rights

Comcast

SportsNet Mid-Atlantic announced Thursday it has acquired long-term

television rights to air live Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) events.

The

agreement, which will put up to 120 live events on the network

annually, includes ACC football, men's and women's basketball, baseball,

soccer and lacrosse. The rights were obtained as part of the new ACC

Network sublicensed regional package.

CSN

Mid-Atlantic will air up to 14 football games, beginning with the Sept.

3 matchup between James Madison and North Carolina, and up to 59

basketball games this winter.

"Our

longstanding relationship with the ACC, its member schools and their

many fans throughout the region make our network an ideal partner for

the conference and a great home for their exciting product," said

Comcast SportsNet SVP/GM Rebecca Schulte.

CSN Mid-Atlantic serves the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area.