CSN Mid-Atlantic Acquires ACC Rights
Comcast
SportsNet Mid-Atlantic announced Thursday it has acquired long-term
television rights to air live Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) events.
The
agreement, which will put up to 120 live events on the network
annually, includes ACC football, men's and women's basketball, baseball,
soccer and lacrosse. The rights were obtained as part of the new ACC
Network sublicensed regional package.
CSN
Mid-Atlantic will air up to 14 football games, beginning with the Sept.
3 matchup between James Madison and North Carolina, and up to 59
basketball games this winter.
"Our
longstanding relationship with the ACC, its member schools and their
many fans throughout the region make our network an ideal partner for
the conference and a great home for their exciting product," said
Comcast SportsNet SVP/GM Rebecca Schulte.
CSN Mid-Atlantic serves the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area.
