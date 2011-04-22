CSN Chicago Scores Record Bulls, Blackhawks Ratings On Thursday Night

A

Second City tripleheader produced ratings second to none for Comcast SportsNet Chicago on Thursday night.

The RSN scored record ratings for its playoff coverage of the National Basketball Association Chicago Bulls and National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks, while spillover service CSN+ aired the Major League Baseball's White Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays. All three Chicago teams prevailed on April 21.

The Bulls' 88-84 win, extending the club to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, netted an RSN-best 13.69 rating and 479,506 households in the Chicago DMA. The game, which peaked with a 21.05 mark and 737,000 households during the 8:15 p.m. (CT) quarter hour, shattered CSN Chicago's previous all-time high of a 7.62 rating, set just this past Monday on April 18 for Game 2 of the Bulls-Pacers. Moreover, the Thursday night Bulls' tally now stands as the network's highest rated game - for any team - since it debuted in October 2004.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.