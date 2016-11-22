CSN Chicago Changing Programming Lineup

Saying that the needs of fans have changed, Comcast SportsNet is replacing its traditional nightly sportscasts with new shows designed to offer viewers more involvement via social media.

CSN Chicago is one of several Comcast regional sports networks changing formats. Several of the networks earlier this month laid off staffers who had worked on the traditional SportsNet Central sportscast.

Starting Dec. 5, CSN Chicago will air In The Loop, which will be presented by Comcast Business. The show will have editions at 6:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Hosted by CSN personalities Luke Stuckmeyer and Leila Rahimi, the show is desiged to offer a fast-paced view of the sports scene and incorporate viewer commentary, video and photos that are sent to its digital and social sites. Viewres can also participate in polls whose results will be shown live on-screen.

“The needs of today’s sports fan has changed,” said Kevin Cross, senior director of news and original content at CSN Chicago.

“We have learned that viewers want more than just highlights. They want to know what their favorite players are up to on social media. They want to be engaged in ways that they can directly be active participants in the content. Most importantly, they want to be entertained, they want to be informed, and they want to have fun,” Cross said. “The movement away from the traditional sports news format and the introduction of our new shows on CSN Chicago will engage and involve our viewers like never before.”

Another new show on CSN Chicago is CSN Fast Break, a midnight recap of sports highlights. It will re-air as part of the network’s morning news block.

CSN Chicago has also launched weekly podcasts featuring the networks anchors, analysts and reporters.

CSN Chicago is a partnership of the NBC Sport Group with the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox and the world champion Chicago Cubs.