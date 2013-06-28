CSN Chicago Air Coverage of Blackhawks Championship Parade, Rally

Comcast SportsNet Chicago will celebrate the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup championship with coverage of the team's victory parade and an encore of its Cup-clinching win Friday.

The regional sports network that is home to the club's games will present four live hours of the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championship Parade & Rally, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT) on June 28. The coverage will be hosted by Pat Boyle, Mark Schanowski and David Kaplan live from the rally's central location at Hutchinson Field in downtown Chicago's Grant Park. Chris Boden, Chuck Garfien and Luke Stuckmeyer will provide viewers with live reports from parade's origination at the United Center, on the team buses, along the parade route and in Grant Park for the centerpiece celebration. CSN's coverage will also include aerial shots throughout the event, along with interviews with many of the rabid fans that will be attending the day's festivities.

In addition, the recently enhanced website, CSN Chicago.com will proffer a live video stream of the event. CSNChicago.com's "2013 Quest for the Cup" page will serve as the on-demand outlet for all the Stanley Cup parade/rally activities featuring on-going highlight videos and photo galleries from the event. This digital section already includes more than 350 videos, including numerous game highlights and exclusive interviews, along with a look back at the playoff journey, round-by-round, with game recaps.

