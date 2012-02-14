Crown Signs Dish Renewal For Hallmark, Hallmark Movie Channel

Crown Media Family Networks is enjoying the Hallmark holiday, annoucing a new multi-year renewal pact with Dish Network for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel that will see the two outlets join a new $5, six-channel Heartland Package.

Dish will also add Hallmark Movie Channel to the satellite-TV provider's "Blockbuster @Home" subscription movie package that includes linear channels and streamed movies.

"We are very pleased to extend our relationship with Dish Network, a company that shares our same sensibilities for family-friendly entertainment," Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a release. "Dishis an invaluable distribution partner, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring wholesome, family-centric programming to our audience."

