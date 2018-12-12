Crown Media to Create Hallmark Channels-Branded Podcast

Crown Media continues to push its Hallmark Channel brand beyond traditional television with the Dec. 14 launch of a new, network-branded podcast.

The Hallmark Channels’ Official Podcast will offer listeners an inside look at all things Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, according to the company.

Hosted by Hallmark’s family of stars, the podcast will feature program previews, exclusive talent interviews, surprise guests and behind-the-scenes stories from the network’s ongoing original movie and series productions.

The podcast will launch with Hallmark Channels’ Official Podcast: Countdown to Christmas, headlined by the Hallmark Channel series Home & Family personalities Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison; and Hallmark Channels’ Official Podcast: Miracles of Christmas, hosted by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries stars Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach, said the company.

The move follows Crown’s November launch of a Hallmark Channel-branded, holiday-themed satellite radio service on SiriusXM.

“Between the ever-growing demand for Hallmark content and the surging popularity of podcasts, we recognized an excellent opportunity to further engage our loyal fanbase and entertain them in a whole new way,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks in a statement. “With three linear networks, a subscription streaming service, publishing division, Sirius XM holiday radio station, and now Hallmark Channels’ Official Podcast, our brand has become ubiquitous across platforms and we look forward to this exciting new chapter in our business’ ongoing success story.”