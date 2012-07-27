Crown Media Reports Higher 2Q Earnings

Updated 1:08 p.m. ET



Crown Media, which runs the Hallmark Channels, reported

higher second-quarter earnings as both ad revenue and subscriber fees

increased.





Net income rose 12% to $13.5 million, or 4 cents a share,

from $12.1 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.





Revenues rose 14% to $86.7 million in the quarter.





"For second quarter, Crown Media continued to

experience impressive revenue and earnings growth," Bill Abbott, president

and CEO, said in a statement.





Ad revenues were up 15% to $66.5 million.The company

attributed the gains to audience growth, increased distribution and higher ad

prices. Ad revenue at Hallmark Movie Channel increased 40% to $11.5 million in

the quarter from a year ago.





During the company's conference call with analysts, Abbott

said that Hallmark Channel was getting prices 36% above upfront levels and that

Hallmark Movie Channel was getting 34% price increases.





But Abbott said Crown was concerned about a slowdown in the

scatter market in the third quarter. "There no question that the third quarter

is softer than we would like," he said.





Despite the slowdown, Crown CFO Andrew Rooke said that with

encouraging upfront results and new daytime programming in the works, "we

certainly anticipate achieving that [previously given as guidance] mid- to

high-single digit revenue growth for the full year and indeed would expect

improvements in our operating margins."





Abbott said that during the upfront, the Hallmark Channels

registered price increases at the mid-single digit level and saw volume increase

by double digits.





Crown said the Hallmark Channel's new daytime programming,

including the daily show Home and Family, was drawing CPMs that were 80%

to 100% above its off-network daytime fare. Home and Family and Marie,

another daytime series, attracted first-time advertisers including KitchenAid,

Electrolux, Visa and General Motors to the channel.





Subscriber fee revenues increased 10% to $19.9 million. The

company said that it completed a carriage renewal with Charter and an agreement

with a carrier representing 15% of Hallmark Channels households expires at the

end of the year. "We don't anticipate any problems," general counsel Charles

Stanford said.





Programming expenses fell 5% to $34.5 million as a number of

program license agreement expired.